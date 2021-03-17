Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Experts Slam Double Standards in UN ‘List of Shame’

By Human Rights Watch
The United Nations secretary-general has come under fire repeatedly in recent years for letting national armed forces and non-state armed groups off the hook for grave violations against children in war. Now, a group of experts has released a new, damning analysis of his annual “list of shame,” finding dozens of omissions and discrepancies over the past decade.  These experts include Lt.-Gen. (Ret.) Roméo Dallaire, the former UN force commander during Rwanda’s genocide; Yanghee Lee, former chair of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child; Benyam Dawit Mezmur, a child rights expert; and Allan…


© Human Rights Watch -


