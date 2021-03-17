Tolerance.ca
Six press freedom NGOs ask the European Commission to respond publicly to Slovenian Prime Minister’s attacks on the media

NewsSince taking power a year ago, Janez Jansa and his party have repeatedly accused critical journalists of spreading fake news and attempted to undermine the funding of the public media. The European Union must clearly state that such attacks against press freedom are unacceptable, RSF and five other press freedom organisations write to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 16 March 2021


© Reporters without borders -


