Human Rights Observatory

Tenth anniversary of Bahraini blogger’s arrest

By alexandraek
NewsOn the tenth anniversary of Bahraini blogger Abduljalil Al-Singace’s arrest, the first in a long series of arrests in response to the pro-democracy protests that had begun in Bahrain in February 2011, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call for his release and the release of all journalists arbitrarily detained in this Persian Gulf kingdom.


© Reporters without borders -


