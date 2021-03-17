Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New Malaysian ordinance threatens very concept of truth

By asie2
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Malaysian government to immediately rescind a so-called “anti-fake news” emergency ordinance that effectively bans any information about the coronavirus pandemic or current state of emergency that is not to its liking. This ordinance constitutes a gross violation of press freedom and another step in the flouting of the democratic process, RSF says.


© Reporters without borders -


