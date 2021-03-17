Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ASIO to avoid 'left', 'right' and 'Islamic' in an overhaul of its descriptions of extremism

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
ASIO is changing the language it uses to describe violent threats, because it says the current labels, such as "left", "right" and "Islamic" are no longer fit for purpose.”


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


