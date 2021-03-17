Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Press freedom organisations demand re-opening of Regina Martínez investigation

By stagiaire-ameriques
NewsA new report on the murder of Mexican journalist Regina Martínez finds strong indications for obstruction of justice by local authorities. Leading press freedom organisations Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Free Press Unlimited (FPU), and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) now call on Mexican federal authorities to re-open and attract the case and bring the killers to justice.Regina Martínez was murdered in the Mexican state of Veracruz in 2012, when Veracruz was at the forefront of Mexico’s many drug wars.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


