Human Rights Observatory

Australia sends 8,000 vaccine doses to help Papua New Guinea's pandemic crisis

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government is gifting 8,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Papua New Guinea for frontline health workers, and is requesting an additional 1,000,000 doses from European authorities for the pacific nation.


