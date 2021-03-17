Tolerance.ca
How local content rules on streamers could seriously backfire

By Amanda Lotz, Professor of Media Studies, Queensland University of Technology
Anna Potter, Associate Professor, University of the Sunshine Coast
Pursuing local content requirements on streaming services is a high risk, low reward campaign. The reality is global streamers can’t save Australian television.


