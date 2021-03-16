Tolerance.ca
COVID is forcing millions of girls out of school in South-east Asia and the Pacific

By Katrina Lee-Koo, Associate professor of International Relations, Monash University
Around 33,000 child marriages took place in 2020 in Indonesia, a new report shows. This comes with more girls in Australia's region dropping out of school and taking on more caring responsibilities.


