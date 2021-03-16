Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Don’t Expel Opposition Deputy from Parliament

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Opposition member of parliament, Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) speaking in parliament, May 2, 2019. © 2019 TBMM. (Istanbul) – Any move by Turkey’s parliament to use an opposition politician’s wrongful conviction for a social media post as a pretext to strip him of his parliamentary seat and jail him would compound the serious violation of his right to freedom of expression and violate the voters’ right to choose their representatives, Human Rights Watch said today. Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, a member of parliament since 2018 for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


