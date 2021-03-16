Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: ‘Religious Disharmony’ Order Threatens Minorities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Sri Lankan Muslim woman wearing a burqa walks outside her apartment in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 16, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena (New York) – Sri Lanka’s government should immediately withdraw an order that allows two-years of detention without trial for causing “religious, racial, or communal disharmony,” Human Rights Watch said today. The Prevention of Terrorism (De-radicalization from holding violent extremist religious ideology) Regulations No. 01 of 2021, issued on March 9, 2021, expands the draconian and abusive Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).…


© Human Rights Watch -


