Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Martial Law in Myanmar a Death Knell for Fair Trials

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters flash the three-fingered salute and hold candles during a rally at night in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo Myanmar's military junta declared martial law in 11 townships across Yangon and Mandalay on Sunday, after a bloody 24 hours in which security forces killed at least 74 people and unidentified persons set fire to several dozen Chinese-owned factories. The ruling State Administration Council purportedly transferred all executive and judicial power to the regional military commanders of those two cities. Under Martial Law Order 3/2021,…


© Human Rights Watch -


