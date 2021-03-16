Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No, It’s Not the Same Old Thing at the Border

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman walks carrying her child at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) South Texas Family Residential Center, in Dilley, Texas, August 23, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Eric Gay, File Recent reports of children being held for prolonged periods in packed unhygienic conditions, sleeping on mats on the floor of border jails, conjured the faces of children I spoke with in the same dangerous and unacceptable situation in 2019, under the administration of former US President Donald Trump. No child should be held for hours, much less days, in such conditions. But…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Turkey: Don’t Expel Opposition Deputy from Parliament
~ Sri Lanka: ‘Religious Disharmony’ Order Threatens Minorities
~ Martial Law in Myanmar a Death Knell for Fair Trials
~ Teenage mental health: how growing brains could explain emerging disorders
~ Blood clots: five reasons they may happen
~ How can we mitigate the impacts of dust storms?
~ Can narcissistic managers fake that they care?
~ Artificial intelligence and algorithmic irresponsibility: the devil in the machine?
~ Using game-based learning to teach economics during times of disruption
~ Social media has huge problems with free speech and moderation. Could decentralised platforms fix this?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter