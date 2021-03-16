Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Teenage mental health: how growing brains could explain emerging disorders

By Tobias Hauser, Principal Research Fellow, Max Planck UCL Centre for Computational Psychiatry and Ageing Research, UCL
Adolescence is the time when most mental health problems arise. Diagnoses of psychiatric illnesses increase across the board, with teenagers suffering not only from mood disorders such as depression, but also from the most pervasive psychiatric illnesses, such as schizophrenia or obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

The impact of such illnesses is substantial. Suicide is one of the top five most common causes of death…


