Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artificial intelligence and algorithmic irresponsibility: the devil in the machine?

By Ismael Al-Amoudi, Professor of organisational theory & Director of the Centre for Social Ontology, Digital Chair., Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
Share this article
While AI is intended to help us, it tempts us to abandon judgment and moral responsibility. And without a proper understanding of how it works, we cannot circumvent its negative effects.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Teenage mental health: how growing brains could explain emerging disorders
~ Blood clots: five reasons they may happen
~ How can we mitigate the impacts of dust storms?
~ Can narcissistic managers fake that they care?
~ Using game-based learning to teach economics during times of disruption
~ Social media has huge problems with free speech and moderation. Could decentralised platforms fix this?
~ When 1 in 3 users are tourists, that changes the bike-share equation for cities
~ Cheerleaders are athletes. The NRL should pause on packing away the pom poms
~ Apps that help parents protect kids from cybercrime may be unsafe too
~ Why do we need booster shots, and could we mix and match different COVID vaccines?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter