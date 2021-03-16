Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media has huge problems with free speech and moderation. Could decentralised platforms fix this?

By Chris Berg, Principal Research Fellow and Co-Director, RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub, RMIT University
Elizabeth Morton, Research Fellow of the RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub, Lecturer Taxation, RMIT University
Marta Poblet, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Business and Law, RMIT University
Share this article
Imagine if Facebook's content was hosted on a blockchain — across many thousands of ordinary computers — and governed equally by each of them, rather than Mark Zuckerberg.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Teenage mental health: how growing brains could explain emerging disorders
~ Blood clots: five reasons they may happen
~ How can we mitigate the impacts of dust storms?
~ Can narcissistic managers fake that they care?
~ Artificial intelligence and algorithmic irresponsibility: the devil in the machine?
~ Using game-based learning to teach economics during times of disruption
~ When 1 in 3 users are tourists, that changes the bike-share equation for cities
~ Cheerleaders are athletes. The NRL should pause on packing away the pom poms
~ Apps that help parents protect kids from cybercrime may be unsafe too
~ Why do we need booster shots, and could we mix and match different COVID vaccines?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter