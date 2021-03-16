Social media has huge problems with free speech and moderation. Could decentralised platforms fix this?
By Chris Berg, Principal Research Fellow and Co-Director, RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub, RMIT University
Elizabeth Morton, Research Fellow of the RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub, Lecturer Taxation, RMIT University
Marta Poblet, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Business and Law, RMIT University
Imagine if Facebook's content was hosted on a blockchain — across many thousands of ordinary computers — and governed equally by each of them, rather than Mark Zuckerberg.
- Tuesday, March 16, 2021