Why do we need booster shots, and could we mix and match different COVID vaccines?
By Kylie Quinn, Vice-Chancellor's Research Fellow, School of Health and Biomedical Sciences, RMIT University
The COVID vaccine rollout is now underway in Australia and around the world. It’s incredible we’ve been able to develop and produce safe and effective vaccines so quickly — but the current crop of vaccines might not protect us forever.
Fortunately, researchers are already developing and testing booster shots. So what are booster shots, and when might we need them?
First a prime, then a boost
The first time you give someone a dose of vaccine against a particular infection, it’s called a prime. You’re getting your immune response ready to roll.
Each time…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 16, 2021