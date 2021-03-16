Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
The women's march was a huge success. Now comes the hard part: how to actually get something done

By Chris Wallace, Associate Professor, 50/50 By 2030 Foundation, Faculty of Business Government & Law, University of Canberra
This week’s March 4 Justice protests saw tens of thousands of people take to the streets. It gave Australians – outraged by gendered violence connected to Parliament House and beyond – a satisfying sense of agency. It also made headlines around the world.

Now comes the hard part: how to actually get something done. Here, there are political realities to face.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


