Only the lonely: an endangered bird is forgetting its song as the species dies out
By Ross Crates, Postdoctoral fellow, Australian National University
Dejan Stojanovic, Postdoctoral Fellow, Australian National University
Naomi Langmore, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Rob Heinsohn, Professor of Evolutionary and Conservation Biology, Australian National University
In healthy populations, the song of regent honeyeaters is complex and long. But where the population is very small, the song is sadly diminished.
- Tuesday, March 16, 2021