Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Only the lonely: an endangered bird is forgetting its song as the species dies out

By Ross Crates, Postdoctoral fellow, Australian National University
Dejan Stojanovic, Postdoctoral Fellow, Australian National University
Naomi Langmore, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Rob Heinsohn, Professor of Evolutionary and Conservation Biology, Australian National University
Share this article
In healthy populations, the song of regent honeyeaters is complex and long. But where the population is very small, the song is sadly diminished.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Teenage mental health: how growing brains could explain emerging disorders
~ Blood clots: five reasons they may happen
~ How can we mitigate the impacts of dust storms?
~ Can narcissistic managers fake that they care?
~ Artificial intelligence and algorithmic irresponsibility: the devil in the machine?
~ Using game-based learning to teach economics during times of disruption
~ Social media has huge problems with free speech and moderation. Could decentralised platforms fix this?
~ When 1 in 3 users are tourists, that changes the bike-share equation for cities
~ Cheerleaders are athletes. The NRL should pause on packing away the pom poms
~ Apps that help parents protect kids from cybercrime may be unsafe too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter