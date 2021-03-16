Wake up, Mr Morrison: Australia's slack climate effort leaves our children 10 times more work to do
By Lesley Hughes, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Macquarie University
John Hewson, Professor and Chair, Tax and Transfer Policy Institute, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Malte Meinshausen, A/Prof., School of Earth Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Will Steffen, Emeritus Professor, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
We hear a lot about the Morrison government 'kicking the can down the road' on emissions reduction. New research reveals the precise burden that forces onto young Australians.
- Tuesday, March 16, 2021