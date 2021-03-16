Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prosecuting ex-presidents for corruption is trending worldwide – but it's not always great for democracy

By Victor Menaldo, Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
James D. Long, Associate Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, Host of "Neither Free Nor Fair?" podcast, University of Washington
Morgan Wack, Doctoral Student in Political Science, University of Washington
Share this article
From Europe to Latin America and the US, former world leaders are being investigated, tried and even jailed. In theory, this shows no one is above the law. But presidents and PMs aren't just anyone.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Teenage mental health: how growing brains could explain emerging disorders
~ Blood clots: five reasons they may happen
~ How can we mitigate the impacts of dust storms?
~ Can narcissistic managers fake that they care?
~ Artificial intelligence and algorithmic irresponsibility: the devil in the machine?
~ Using game-based learning to teach economics during times of disruption
~ Social media has huge problems with free speech and moderation. Could decentralised platforms fix this?
~ When 1 in 3 users are tourists, that changes the bike-share equation for cities
~ Cheerleaders are athletes. The NRL should pause on packing away the pom poms
~ Apps that help parents protect kids from cybercrime may be unsafe too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter