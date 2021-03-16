Prosecuting ex-presidents for corruption is trending worldwide – but it's not always great for democracy
By Victor Menaldo, Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
James D. Long, Associate Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, Host of "Neither Free Nor Fair?" podcast, University of Washington
Morgan Wack, Doctoral Student in Political Science, University of Washington
From Europe to Latin America and the US, former world leaders are being investigated, tried and even jailed. In theory, this shows no one is above the law. But presidents and PMs aren't just anyone.
