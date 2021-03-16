Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian authorities' harassment of Radio Svoboda threatens media pluralism

By stagiaire-europe
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the exorbitant fines imposed on Radio Svoboda, the Russian branch of the US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, for refusing to label itself as a “foreign agent” in the content it broadcasts. The absurd law requiring this self-labelling violates media pluralism and is designed to silence independent and opposition media, RSF says. In what are the heaviest fines ever imposed on a media outlet in Russia, Radio Svoboda and its director have been ordered to pay a total of 71.5 million roubles (820,000 euros) for violati


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


