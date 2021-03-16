Meteorite hunters: how we found the first bit of UK space rock in over 30 years
By Áine O'Brien, PhD Candidate, Planetary Science and Astrobiology, University of Glasgow
Annemarie Pickersgill, Research associate in meteorite impacts, University of Glasgow
Wednesday 3 March started just like every other day in 2021. We were working from home. But by mid-afternoon, our colleague Luke had told us to pack our bags and fill our petrol tanks, just in case we got the OK to go on a meteorite hunt.
Four days earlier, a fireball had been spotted flying through the skies in the south of England. The flash had been captured on local people’s doorbell video cameras. It was particularly bright – a sign that meteorites might be waiting to be found.
A piece of rock flying through space is called a meteoroid. When it enters Earth’s atmosphere,…
