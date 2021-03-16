Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African study gives insights into sexual health needs of people with disabilities

By Xanthe Hunt, Senior Researcher in Global Health, Stellenbosch University
Leslie Swartz, Professor, Stellenbosch University
Mark Carew, Honorary Research Associate, UCL
Poul Rohleder, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Psychosocial and Psychoanalytic Studies, University of Essex
Few people relish the prospect of using sexual and reproductive health services. Such encounters can be a bit awkward at best and – at worst – uncomfortable enough to discourage anyone from doing what’s needed to maintain their health and wellbeing. Buying condoms, asking a doctor about contraceptive options, having infections checked out, discussing bleeding or not bleeding, erections or their absence, are difficult for most people.

This is why sexual and reproductive health services need to be organised with the service user’s emotional comfort in mind. Doctors and nurses, the atmosphere…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


