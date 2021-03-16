Tolerance.ca
Financial inclusion: how Nigerian small-scale farmers are locked out, and some answers

By Olayinka Adegbite, PhD candidate, University of Pretoria
Charles Lepepeule Machethe, Professor of Agricultural Economics, University of Pretoria
C. Leigh Anderson, Professor for Humanitarian Action, International Development, and Global Citizenship, University of Washington
Food security for Nigeria’s 200 million people relies on small-scale farmers. Despite their importance most struggle to accumulate savings and capital, invest in economic opportunities, adopt technologies to boost production and mitigate risks and build resilience to shocks.

This points to the need to ensure that they can access and use affordable formal financial services – what’s known as financial inclusion.


