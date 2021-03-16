Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Donald Trump: social media ban shows corporate responsibility can win out over profit

By Michael James Boland, PhD Researcher, IRC Government of Ireland Scholar, University College Cork
Following the January riot at the US Capitol in Washington, tech giants moved rapidly to “de-platform” Donald Trump, in a move that could well have hurt more than any impeachment could have. Social media was a key tool for the former US president who would use it to unceremoniously fire personnel, settle scores – even threaten war, as he famously did in 2017 in response to North Korean nuclear weapons tests when he tweeted that the US was “locked…


