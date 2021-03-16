Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the Meghan/Harry revelations change Canadian attitudes about the monarchy?

By Kimberley Ducey, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Winnipeg
Joe R. Feagin, Distinguished Professor of Sociology, Texas A&M University
Canadians who support the monarchy will likely not be swayed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s revelations about racism within 'The Firm.' Instead, they'll become more defensive of the Royal Family.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


