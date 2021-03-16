Tolerance.ca
A Small Victory for Transgender Rights in Hungary

By Human Rights Watch
Transgender and intersex people in Hungary recently won a small victory amid rampant discrimination when the country’s Constitutional Court ruled that a legal ban on changing gender, introduced last year, does not apply retroactively. Click to expand Image Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center right, speaks during a plenary session in the House of Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 23, 2020. © 2020 Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP The ruling means people who began changing their gender markers on official documents before March 2020, when the ban was brought in, can…


© Human Rights Watch -


