Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When Americans recall their roots, they open up to immigration

By Claire L. Adida, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of California San Diego
Adeline Lo, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Lauren Prather, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of California San Diego
Melina Platas, Assistant Professor of Political Science, New York University Abu Dhabi
Scott Williamson, Postdoctoral Associate, Division of Social Science, New York University Abu Dhabi
Share this article
Research suggests that reminding Americans – Democrats and Republicans – of their family history creates empathy for immigrants and more favorable views toward immigration.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential reads
~ The African roots of Swiss design
~ Sperm from older rats passes on fewer active genes to offspring because of epigenetic changes
~ COVID-19 vaccines are probably less effective at preventing transmission than symptoms – here's why
~ Marie Stopes opened the UK's first birth control clinic 100 years ago – she was also a eugenicist
~ Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus won't be enough to reignite world economy on its own
~ Stormy seas ahead: confidence in the cruise industry has plummeted due to COVID-19
~ Yemen: Scores Die in Migrant Detention Center Fire
~ Jordan: Widespread Imprisonment for Debt
~ Afghanistan: Targeted Killings of Civilians Escalate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter