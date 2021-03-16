When Americans recall their roots, they open up to immigration
By Claire L. Adida, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of California San Diego
Adeline Lo, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Lauren Prather, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of California San Diego
Melina Platas, Assistant Professor of Political Science, New York University Abu Dhabi
Scott Williamson, Postdoctoral Associate, Division of Social Science, New York University Abu Dhabi
Research suggests that reminding Americans – Democrats and Republicans – of their family history creates empathy for immigrants and more favorable views toward immigration.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 16, 2021