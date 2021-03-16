Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The African roots of Swiss design

By Audrey G. Bennett, Program Director and Professor, Stamps School of Art & Design, University of Michigan
Share this article
Long thought to have originated in Ancient Greece, the golden ratio that forms the basis of the Swiss design style may have first emerged in Africa.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ When Americans recall their roots, they open up to immigration
~ How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential reads
~ Sperm from older rats passes on fewer active genes to offspring because of epigenetic changes
~ COVID-19 vaccines are probably less effective at preventing transmission than symptoms – here's why
~ Marie Stopes opened the UK's first birth control clinic 100 years ago – she was also a eugenicist
~ Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus won't be enough to reignite world economy on its own
~ Stormy seas ahead: confidence in the cruise industry has plummeted due to COVID-19
~ Yemen: Scores Die in Migrant Detention Center Fire
~ Jordan: Widespread Imprisonment for Debt
~ Afghanistan: Targeted Killings of Civilians Escalate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter