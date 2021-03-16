Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sperm from older rats passes on fewer active genes to offspring because of epigenetic changes

By Alexander Suvorov, Assistant Professor of Environmental Health Sciences, University of Massachusetts Amherst
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


The sperm of older rats differs from that of younger rats in ways that may affect embryo development, according to recently published research.

Sperm carries not only genes, but also instructions that determine which genes will be turned on or off in offspring. These directions are known as epigenetic information.…


© The Conversation -


