Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 vaccines are probably less effective at preventing transmission than symptoms – here's why

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
Injected vaccines tend to generate good immunity overall but less of a response in the nose and throat, where the virus enters and spreads from.


© The Conversation -


