Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moscow Police Arrest Nearly 200 on “Undesirable” Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police raid and make arrests at an opposition forum in Moscow, Russia, March 13, 2021. © 2021 Hannah Wagner/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images On March 13, police raided the first federal forum of municipal deputies in Moscow, arresting almost 200 attendees and charging them with the administrative offence of participation in activities of “undesirable organizations.” It marked the largest number of people hit with “undesirable” charges in a single day since the “undesirable organizations” law was adopted in 2015. The purpose of the forum, organized by the United Democrats,…


© Human Rights Watch -


