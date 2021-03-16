Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Record High Killing of Philippine Lawyers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold signs during a rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, or Monument to the Heroes, in Quezon City, Philippines, August 19, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Aaron Favila More lawyers have been killed in the five years since President Rodrigo Duterte took office than under any other government in Philippine history. Data collated by the news website Rappler found that 110 lawyers were killed from 1972 to the present. Sixty-one of those killings have taken place since 2016. Since 2004, charges have been filed in just seven cases in which lawyers were victims, underscoring…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch


