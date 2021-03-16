Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt Abuses Rightly Prioritized at UN

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptian security forces cordon off roads during curfew hours as prevention measures due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, March 29, 2020. © AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty The Australian government has rightly joined 30 other countries in condemning the deteriorating rights situation in Egypt. The statement by the countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva condemned “restrictions on freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly, the constrained space for civil society and political opposition, and the application of terrorism…


