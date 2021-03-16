Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When does BDSM cross the line into abuse and slavery?

By Jarryd Bartle, Sessional Lecturer, RMIT University
Nadia David, Associate Lecturer in Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University
It's important for those who engage in BDSM to be aware of the distinction between harmless kink and violence. But it's also important for BDSM not to be considered a de facto abusive practice.


© The Conversation -


