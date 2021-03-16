Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's COVID vaccine rollout is well behind schedule — but don't panic

By Elizabeth Jackson, Senior Lecturer in Supply Chain Management & Logistics, Curtin University
Sharyn Curran, Director of Graduate Research, School of Management & Marketing, Senior Academic, Curtin University
Share this article
Is Australia behind on its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine? Yes. Will it catch up? Most likely, yes. But there are perils in trying to go too fast, and in overpromising on deadlines.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ When does BDSM cross the line into abuse and slavery?
~ Morrison still enjoys strong ratings in separate polls, indicating Labor's gains may be short-lived
~ St Patrick's day: why so many US presidents like to say ‘I’m Irish’
~ Arrest of dictator Jeanine Áñez
~ Ten Days on the Island: blistering rock, raw urgency, tenderness and dagginess in a festival spread too thin
~ Electricity has become a jigsaw. Coal is unable to provide the missing pieces
~ Five ways the pandemic surge in hand sanitisers may not be great news in the long term
~ Provinces should act fast to avert a teacher shortage now and after COVID-19
~ Bittersweet Homecoming for Canadian Girl Rescued from Syria
~ Myanmar Junta Expands Crackdown Following Bloodbath
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter