Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Electricity has become a jigsaw. Coal is unable to provide the missing pieces

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
There’s something the energy minister said when they announced the early closure of Victoria’s second-biggest coal-fired power station last week that was less than complete.

Yallourn, in the Latrobe Valley, provides up to 20% of Victoria’s power. It has been operating for 47 years. Since late 2017 at least one of its four units has broken down…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Arrest of dictator Jeanine Áñez
~ Ten Days on the Island: blistering rock, raw urgency, tenderness and dagginess in a festival spread too thin
~ Five ways the pandemic surge in hand sanitisers may not be great news in the long term
~ Provinces should act fast to avert a teacher shortage now and after COVID-19
~ Bittersweet Homecoming for Canadian Girl Rescued from Syria
~ Myanmar Junta Expands Crackdown Following Bloodbath
~ The Caribbean's foremost literary festival has released its 2021 longlist; Trinidad & Tobago writers dominate
~ Bounty programs: Ineffective in the war on money laundering
~ How men can be allies to women right now
~ Planned social media regulations set a dangerous precedent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter