Human Rights Observatory

Bittersweet Homecoming for Canadian Girl Rescued from Syria

By Human Rights Watch
On the surface, it seems like a happy ending: a 4-year-old Canadian girl is flown home to Canada on Sunday after living the first half of her life under the Islamic State (ISIS) and the second in a squalid detention camp in northeast Syria. Click to expand Image A 4-year-old Canadian girl after her rescue from a detention camp for family members of Islamic State suspects in northeast Syria. Canada allowed the girl’s return but would not take back her mother.  © 2021 Private But her rescue came at a wrenching price. Canada agreed to let the girl come home but not her Canadian mother,…


© Human Rights Watch -


