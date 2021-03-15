Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar Junta Expands Crackdown Following Bloodbath

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters surround an injured man in Hlaing Tharyar township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo Streets throughout Myanmar were stained again on Sunday with the blood of dozens of protesters gunned down by government security forces. Local media reports indicate it was the deadliest day since the February 1 coup, with many of the killings taking place in Hlaing Tharyar, a township dominated by garment factories on the outskirts of Yangon, the country’s most populous city. But the details of the violence and other abuses have been increasingly hard…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


