How men can be allies to women right now
By Stephen Burrell, Assistant Professor (Research) in the Department of Sociology, Durham University
Nicole Westmarland, Professor of Criminology, Durham University
Sandy Ruxton, Honorary Research Fellow in the Department of Sociology, Durham University
Men are primarily responsible for violence against women and girls. All men, including those who are not perpetrating violence or abuse, have a responsibility to play a part in helping to end it.
More men are starting to reflect on their own role in the problem and in tackling it. Our research has explored why some men come to take an active role in improving the situation and what can be learnt from their experience to encourage others.
Often it was the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 15, 2021