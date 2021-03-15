Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Planned social media regulations set a dangerous precedent

By Vivek Krishnamurthy, Samuelson-Glushko Professor of Law and Director of CIPPIC, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Canada needs to think carefully about our approach to regulating online harm. Rather than going it alone and taking aim at social media companies, Canada should work with other democracies.


© The Conversation -


