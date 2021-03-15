Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I couldn’t escape. I wasn’t entirely sure I wanted to': confusing messages about consent in young adult fantasy fiction

By Elizabeth Little, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Kristine Moruzi, Senior Lecturer in the School of Communication & Creative Arts, Deakin University
Share this article
Millions of people are reading young adult fantasy novels like Twilight or A Court of Thorns and Roses. But the way sexual consent is depicted in these can be confusing or even harmful.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Caribbean's foremost literary festival has released its 2021 longlist; Trinidad & Tobago writers dominate
~ Bounty programs: Ineffective in the war on money laundering
~ How men can be allies to women right now
~ Planned social media regulations set a dangerous precedent
~ Why New Zealand should invest in smart rail before green hydrogen to decarbonise transport
~ Shape-shifting robots in the wild: the DyRET robot can rearrange its body to walk in new environments
~ Bullies, thieves and chiefs: the hidden cost of psychopaths at work
~ In 2020 our workforce and our caring system broke. They are the same thing
~ 'God, I miss fruit!' 40% of students at Australian universities may be going without food
~ 5 remarkable stories of flora and fauna in the aftermath of Australia’s horror bushfire season
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter