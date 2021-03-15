Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In 2020 our workforce and our caring system broke. They are the same thing

By Elizabeth Hill, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Sara Charlesworth, Professor, School of Management, RMIT University
The 2020 pandemic and bushfire crises exposed longstanding weakness in our labour market and the child-care, aged care and disability care systems.

They are two sides of the same coin.

To"‘build back better", work, care and family policies must support decent work and high quality care.

An evaluation of the impact of the crisis by the Work and Family Policy Roundtable finds that in addition to…


