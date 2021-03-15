'God, I miss fruit!' 40% of students at Australian universities may be going without food
By Craig Jeffrey, Professor of Geography, The University of Melbourne
Gyorgy Scrinis, Associate Professor of Food Politics and Policy, The University of Melbourne
Jane Dyson, Associate Professor in Social Geography & Development Geography, The University of Melbourne
Food insecurity affected many students even before the pandemic hit, with international students the worst hit. But students and universities have shown a lot can be done to end the problem.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 15, 2021