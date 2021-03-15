Data suggest no increased risk of blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine. Australia shouldn't pause its rollout
By Nigel William Crawford, Associate Professor, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Hazel Clothier, Epidemiologist and Senior Research Fellow, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Jim Buttery, Professor of Paediatric Epidemiology, Monash University
Data from clinical trials and the real world COVID vaccine rollout suggest blood clots occur no more frequently in vaccinated people than they do in the general population.
