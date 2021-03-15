Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Data suggest no increased risk of blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine. Australia shouldn't pause its rollout

By Nigel William Crawford, Associate Professor, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Hazel Clothier, Epidemiologist and Senior Research Fellow, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Jim Buttery, Professor of Paediatric Epidemiology, Monash University
Share this article
Data from clinical trials and the real world COVID vaccine rollout suggest blood clots occur no more frequently in vaccinated people than they do in the general population.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Caribbean's foremost literary festival has released its 2021 longlist; Trinidad & Tobago writers dominate
~ Bounty programs: Ineffective in the war on money laundering
~ How men can be allies to women right now
~ Planned social media regulations set a dangerous precedent
~ Why New Zealand should invest in smart rail before green hydrogen to decarbonise transport
~ Shape-shifting robots in the wild: the DyRET robot can rearrange its body to walk in new environments
~ 'I couldn’t escape. I wasn’t entirely sure I wanted to': confusing messages about consent in young adult fantasy fiction
~ Bullies, thieves and chiefs: the hidden cost of psychopaths at work
~ In 2020 our workforce and our caring system broke. They are the same thing
~ 'God, I miss fruit!' 40% of students at Australian universities may be going without food
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter