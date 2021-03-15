Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US could save tens of thousands of lives and tens of billions of dollars with 3 weeks of strict COVID-19 measures

By Anna Scherbina, Associate Professor of Finance, Brandeis University
Texas and many other states have eased all or most coronavirus restrictions such as mask-wearing. A cost-benefit analysis suggests reversing those moves for just a short period could make a big difference.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


