Human Rights Observatory

RSF reiterates call for article 24’s deletion from “global security” bill

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) stands by its opposition to article 24 of the proposed “global security” bill although the French Senate’s law commission rewrote it on 3 March. If the senate, which is due to examine the bill this week, insists on keeping this article, it should be incorporated into the 1881 press freedom law rather than the penal code in order to minimize the threat to journalists and press freedom, RSF says.Despite having been rewritten by the Senate Law Commission on 3 March, article 24 of the "global security" bill remains dangerous for press freedom.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


