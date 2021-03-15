Tolerance.ca
Seafood: most Europeans struggle to identify the fish they eat – new study

By Stefano Mariani, Professor of Marine Biodiversity, Liverpool John Moores University
Marine Cusa, Research Assistant at Liverpool John Moores University & PhD Candidate in Seafood Traceability, University of Salford
How well do you know the fish you buy? Could you identify the species before it’s a fillet that you pick up in the supermarket aisle? If so, according to our new research, you’re actually more knowledgeable than most European consumers.

You can test yourself by trying to name these six commonly eaten fish:

Once you’re done – no cheating – check the answers at the bottom of the article. If you managed to identify at least two species correctly, then you’re already ahead of most British…


© The Conversation -


