Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attitudes towards abortion in the DRC suggest there are ways to overcome stigma

By Sara E Casey, Assistant Professor, Heilbrunn Department of Population and Family Health, Columbia University
Though initial reactions towards abortion were negative, there were displays of understanding and empathy when discussing why women have abortions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


